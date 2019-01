To celebrate 80 years of clicking your heels together three times, The Wizard of Oz is returning to theaters for three days.

Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events is bringing the 1939 classic to select theaters starting January 27.

“The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland as Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale, won two Academy Awards for best music in 1940.

You can check here to see where you can find a showtime if you want to see it on the big screen.