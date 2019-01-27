× Police investigate suspected homicide after 33-year-old man shot in Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred on the city’s east side.

According to police, the body of a 33-year-old man was found on the foot bridge near the 3600 block of E. 48th Street around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was shot in the head.

No details regarding a suspect have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.