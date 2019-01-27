Oklahoma City apartment complex fire kills woman, 2 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Authorities say a fire at an Oklahoma City apartment complex killed a woman and two children, and that a third child is missing.

Firefighters say the fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man jumped off a balcony to escape the flames but still suffered second-degree burns and injuries from the jump.

Authorities have not said if the dead were related. They were pronounced dead at the scene and firefighters are sifting through the rubble for the missing child. Officials say eight apartments were damaged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.