Ohio man charged after allegedly striking another man with an ax while aboard public bus

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A Columbus man faces charges after allegedly hitting another man with an ax while aboard a public bus.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to a reported stabbing on North High Street and Hudson Avenue Friday night around 10 p.m., according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus police told the newspaper that Ronald Sparks, 49, and Samuel Myatt, 58, were fighting at the bus stop.

Myatt reportedly ran home, came back with an ax and hit Sparks several times.

Both men were taken to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Myatt is now in custody and faces felonious assault charges, the Dispatch reports.

He allegedly admitted to the attack and told Columbus police he "knew it was wrong."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Assault Detective France at (614) 645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8677.