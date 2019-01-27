Officials in Brewster offer driving safety tips with more harsh winter weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREWSTER, Ohio -- Officials in Stark County are offering driving safety tips after winter weather has taken a snowy and icy grip on Northeast Ohio.

Blowing snow in Stark County left parts of county roads covered in snow Sunday, causing tricky driving condition.

In the Stark County town of Brewster there were several serious accidents last week due to weather conditions.

Snow left slippery roads behind which resulted in a semi-truck sliding off the road and ending up tilted in a ditch. The driver was not hurt.

Due to its large number of wide open fields next to county roads, Brewster is susceptible to blowing snow.

Brewster Assistant fire Chief Jen Mohler said there was also a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Friday. That accident was also blamed on slick roads.

Mohler stresses to drivers not to rush.

"You need to leave early. You need to leave with enough time to get to where you need to go, plus leave a lot of extra room between you and the car in front of you, which is about three car lengths. Drive slowly. Roads can be fine one minute, especially around here -- we get a lot of blowing and drifting snow. The next minute, not as fine as it was a second ago. Also make sure you have good tire tread," Mohler said.

Also last week, a quick thaw of snow caused flooding in Brewster.

The driver of an Amish buggy tried to make it through high water. Sadly the horse drowned and the driver had to be rescued.

The driver of a van also got stuck in high water.

Officials say that eventually there will be another thaw which could lead to flooding again in some low lying areas.

"Anytime you see high water turn around and don't even attempt to go through it because you don't know how deep it can be. It can be very misleading. Also we get a lot of strong currents. The water can move a car, we've seen it happen," Mohler said.

With the mercury predicted to dive into the danger zone well below zero this week, Mohler said you need to prepare your car in case you break down, especially on highways and rural county roads where you could become stranded for awhile.

"They definitely want to make sure to check their batteries. If the battery needs to get replaced, get it replaced or make sure it's fully charged. Maybe get some of those instant heat warmers. You should definitely have a blanket in case you become disabled," she said.

