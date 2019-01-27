Northeast Ohio school districts prepare for extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio — Preparation for the expected extreme cold is underway for northeast Ohio school districts. School leaders are monitoring the weather conditions and how cancellations may play a role.

On Sunday evening the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Tweeted that they will be ready for the upcoming weather and potential cancellations, but “until then, we are encouraging our students to get to school, you can make it.”

CMSD will be ready for an Arctic blast expected Wednesday. Until then, we are encouraging our students to "Get To School, You Can Make It!" (follow @Get2SchoolCLE) We will notify our school community of school closing decisions related to Wednesday's forecast Tuesday night. — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) January 28, 2019

Parma City Schools Superintendent, Charles Smialek, also weighed in on the potential for school cancellations mid-week due to frigid temperatures. He is looking for a windchill of -15 degrees or lower.

“It’s difficult because we know we want to provide as much notice to families to access quality care for their children and make sure that somebody is with their children at all times. At the same time, we want to make sure that we get it right,” Smialek said.

School leaders anticipate final decisions on closures will likely happen Tuesday evening.

“We will continue to monitor and make as much of an advance notice call as we can, the superintendent said.

Parents tell Fox 8 they are prepared to amend their plans this week.

“I’m already prepared for that, I mean you figure the kids are outstanding at school buses, we have one of the largest school district so they can’t be standing out there like that, it’s too cold,” said Kathe Fry of Parma.

***Keep up to date with the latest school closings, here***