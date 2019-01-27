× Northeast Ohio city issues snow parking ban

CLEVELAND– As snow falls across northeast Ohio, cities may issue snow parking bans.

So far, only one city has issued a parking ban.

The following city has issued a parking ban:

Chardon: No on street parking in the city, except in posted parking areas. This includes side streets and residential areas with dedicated streets. There also is no overnight on street parking. Requests for short term exceptions are considered, and may be approved by calling the police department. (440) 286-6123.

