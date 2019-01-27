Local fire department reminds residents to shovel hydrants after snowfall

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — In response to recent snowfall, local firefighters are reminding residents to shovel around your fire hydrants.

Middlefield Dire Department took to Facebook Sunday to remind residents the importance of clearing your fire hydrants.

The department shared two photos. One of a snow-covered hydrant and one that has been cleaned off. They ask citizens, “Which fire hydrant would you want protecting your home or business?”

Middlefield fire says that although fire crews check and clear hydrants between runs, they simply cannot ensure all hydrants are cleared without the help of the community.

During snowfall residents need to clear off their hydrants to help ensure the safety of the community.