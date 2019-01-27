Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper surprise crowd with ‘Shallow’ duet in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed the duet from their recent film live for the first time Saturday night.

During Gaga’s Las Vegas residency concert at the MGM Grand, titled Enigma, the singer invited Cooper, her co-star and director in A Star is Born, to join her on stage, according to E! News.

The crowd reportedly cheered as Cooper made his way to the stage.

Gaga gave Cooper an earpiece, which he allegedly had some difficulty installing.

After sharing a hug, Gaga helped Cooper get ready to sing the award nominated duet, Shallow, and gave him a kiss on the cheek before he sat down.

While Cooper sang, Gaga knelt beside him and put her arms on his leg. Then, after he finished his solo, video shows her get up and begin her part of the duet on the piano.

The two “[looked] at each other warmly” as they continued to sing, E! News reports.

Near the end of the duet Cooper reportedly sat next to Gaga and wrapped his arm around her waist.

Shallow is the closing number of Gaga’s Enigma show, however the audience had no idea that it would be performed as a duet, according to Page Six. The song is also slated to be performed at the Oscars in February.

Shallow has also been nominated for academy award for best original song, meanwhile A Star is Born has been nominated in six other categories.

***Watch Cooper and Gaga’s live performance in the video above***

