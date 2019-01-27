Intermittent closures of I-77 & I-271 on Sunday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Weather permitting on Sunday, crews on behalf of Charter Communications will perform intermittent complete closures of I-77 north and southbound at Harvard Avenue from 6 to 10 a.m.

Crews will close the road for approximately 10 to 15 minutes once every half hour in order to install a cable over the roadway.

Work is also planned for I-271.

Crews on behalf of MCI-Metro will perform intermittent complete closures of I-271 north and south and I-480 east and west at Rockside Road from 6 to 10 a.m.

