Government shutdown cost $6 billion, more than President Trump wanted to fund border wall

A record 35-day government shutdown ended Friday.

Now, we’re getting a better picture of the cost.

Financial rating agency Standard & Poor’s analyzed the cost of the partial government shutdown on the United States economy and found it added up to at least $6 billion — more expensive than the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump wanted for the border wall.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won’t work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.