Facebook connects dying dog to surgeons that could save his life

FERNDALE, Washington – A dying puppy may have his heart repaired, thanks to the power of social media.

Rescued Hearts Northwest shared Logan’s story January 5.

The nonprofit had been taking care of German Sheppard puppy Logan when it learned the dog had Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia.

The group created a bucket list for little Logan, requesting 100 hugs for the dog before he died.

Those hugs, those shares, those likes, then turned into something else: Connection.

Logan made headlines, and those stories reached two doctors at Colorado State University who believe they can perform an operation to fix Logan’s heart.

Logan has a surgery scheduled for January 31st.

If all goes well, Logan will be able to fly home a few days after the surgery and have another operation when he gets a little bigger.

There is a GoFundMe set up to contribute to Logan’s medical expenses.