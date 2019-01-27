Dangerous and record-breaking cold this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sunday morning's snow has ended.

It won't be warm, but you'll see peeks of sunshine during the day.

Take advantage of it. Later this week we'll be looking at lows we haven't seen in 25 years.

More accumulating snow as the arctic front approaches Monday night. A wintry mix on the onset will switch over by daybreak. Then… get ready for an arctic outbreak!

Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy. Dangerous wind chills of 25 BELOW possible. Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

