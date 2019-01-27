Cold night up ahead, followed by light snow Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Rather quiet tonight, but very cold.

However, a mainly clear sky, with light winds and snow on the ground equals a cold night. Many backyards have already fallen into the single digits!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour Forecast:

Boy do we have a roller coaster ride ahead! First up, temps will be rising into the upper 30’s to around 40 Monday (fairly common in this type of cold pattern) followed by some light snow mixing and changing to rain in the evening. We’ll transition back to snow late Monday night as the arctic front moves through. A coating to an inch is possible.

Then, get ready for an arctic outbreak! Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy.

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 BELOW!

Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999)

Only 5 of the last 35 winters have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984)

Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

