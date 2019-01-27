× Browns and AFC team win 2019 Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL held its annual Pro Bowl Sunday and the Cleveland Browns had four representatives on the winning team.

The game is called the Pro Bowl but it’s better known as the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game.

The American Football Conference met the National Football Conference in wet and rainy Orlando, Florida in the second to last football game of the season.

The AFC took no time getting into the endzone. Patrick Mahomes hit Eric Ebron on the 18-yard touchdown pass and the AFC squad took a 7-0 lead.

There was plenty of defense in the game, 4th and 2 for the NFC squad and the AFC defense came up with the goal line stand.

The AFC added to their lead in the 2nd quarter when Anthony Sherman got the 1-yard touchdown run, raising the score 14-0. The AFC took a 17-0 lead into the half.

The browns had 4 representatives on the AFC squad: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, left guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Garrett got himself a sack of Russell Wilson in the second quarter.

Landry had a couple of targets and should have had a touchdown but the sloppy, wet and rainy conditions did not help the quarterbacks or the receivers.

Mentor native, Mitch Trubisky also got some playing time. He threw an interception in the third quarter.

In the end, the AFC held off the NFC 26-7.

This was the third consecutive victory for the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

