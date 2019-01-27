Biggest stamp price increase since 1991 officially in effect

CLEVELAND — The biggest stamp price increase since 1991 goes into effect Sunday.

Back in October the United States Postal Service requested a 10% increase to the cost of mailing a 1-ounce letter. This increased the price of a first-class stamp by 5 cents.

As of January 27, the cost of mailing a standard 1-ounce letter is $0.55. However, the price of each additional ounce has gone down, from 21 cents to 15 cents.

Previously purchased Forever Stamps will still work regardless of what you paid for them at the time.

USPS Mailing Services Prices:

Letters (1 oz.) — $0.55

Letters additional ounces — $0.15

Letters (metered 1 oz.) — $0. 50

Outbound International Letters (1 oz.) — $1.15

Domestic Postcards — $0.35

USPS Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate Prices:

Small Flat Rate Box — $7.90

Medium Flat Rate Box — $14.35

Large Flat Rate Box — $19.95

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box — $18.45

Regular Flat Rate Envelope — $7.35

Legal Flat Rate Envelope — $7.65

Padded Flat Rate Envelope — $8.00

