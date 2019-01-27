Best friends celebrate 95th birthdays and 84 years of friendship



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Phyllis Hines and Barbara Noone met in 7th grade.

Now they’re celebrating 95 years around the sun and 84 years of friendship.

“I honestly never ever remember being mad at her or having…you know how girls can be,” Phyllis says.

“She understands me,” Barbara adds. “Most of the time.”

The two raised families together and mourned the loss of their husbands.

Phyllis and Barb try to see each other every month.

Phyllis turned 95 on January 5th, and Barb will turn 95 on February 1st.