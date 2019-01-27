Baldwin Wallace University holds concert benefiting battle against drug addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- A local university held a musical celebration to assist in the ongoing battle against drug addiction.

Baldwin Wallace University students and staff took the stage Sunday for a benefit concert called We Do Recover.

The event supports Safe Passages, a drug program that highlights community-based partnerships between police, courts and hospitals to facilitate treatments for those addicted to heroin or opiates.

Organizers said the fight against drug addiction is ongoing, but Safe Passages is helping to make a difference.

The Safe Passages program is becoming increasingly popular with other police departments.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit several departments, including Berea, to pay for transportation and food for those looking for help.

More on Baldwin Wallace University, here.