Bald eagle sightings expected to increase in Ohio as nesting season nears

LAKE ERIE — Ohio residents can expect to see more bald eagles as their nesting season is approaching soon.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle nesting season begins in February, and leading up to nesting the birds are more active than usual.

In Ohio, the bald eagle’s stronghold is the marsh region of western Lake Erie. Bald eagles prefer to be near water with ample food supply (fish) within two miles on their nest.

Female bald eagles lay one to three eggs from mid-February to late March. The eggs typically incubate for 35 days from February through April.

The bald eagle, which was classified as endangered in the late 20th century, has made a population comeback due to the efforts of wildlife officials and concerned citizens. The species has been removed from the endangered species list but is still in a federal monitoring stage for five years.

