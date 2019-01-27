25 years since Northeast Ohio experienced cold like we’re expecting this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brief “warm-up” Monday with a few hours of rain late afternoon. Not that unusual ahead of cold air outbreaks.

Serious cold is still forecast for about a 48 hour period from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Our long range outlook (issued back at the start of the month) highlighted the extremely high potential for this type of cold along with short-lived breaks (snow melt like last week and the rain/snow melt Monday 1-28). Some historical perspective: Only 4 of the last 20 winters have had wind chills at or below -20: (2015, 2014, 2009, 1999) Only 5 of the last 35 winters (Since 1984) have had wind chills at or below -30: (2014, 2009, 1994, 1990, 1984) The last time we had a DAYTIME HIGH below zero was 25 years ago: 1994 (-3) The cold will last from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, roughly 48 hours