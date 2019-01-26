Wind chills this week will feel like -25; City of Cleveland issues extreme cold weather advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Extreme cold will invade Northeast Ohio this week.

FOX 8 is tracking temperatures that will struggle to hit zero. Wind chills will feel like -25.

The City of Cleveland has issued an extreme cold weather advisory due to the upcoming arctic blast.

The city has released a guide of things to do to prepare and numbers to keep on hand.

Sign up for CodeRED

Check Emergency Supply Kits

Take personal precautions and check on the vulnerable

Dress appropriately in the cold

Bring pets/companion animals

Insulate water pipes in unheated areas

Leave a pencil-lead thin stream of water flowing

Seal gaps and cracks in doors and windows

Plug portable space heaters directly into the outlet

Numbers to Keep in Mind:

If you are experiencing a water main break on your street please call Cleveland Water 664-3060.

For a power outage you should contact Cleveland Public Power at 664-3156.

If you are experiencing street flooding or your basement is flooding please call Water Pollution Control at 664-2513.