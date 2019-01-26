Wind chills this week will feel like -25; City of Cleveland issues extreme cold weather advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Extreme cold will invade Northeast Ohio this week.

FOX 8 is tracking temperatures that will struggle to hit zero. Wind chills will feel like -25.

The City of Cleveland has issued an extreme cold weather advisory due to the upcoming arctic blast.

The city has released a guide of things to do to prepare and numbers to keep on hand.

  • Sign up for CodeRED
  • Check Emergency Supply Kits
  • Take personal precautions and check on the vulnerable
  • Dress appropriately in the cold
  • Bring pets/companion animals
  • Insulate water pipes in unheated areas
  • Leave a pencil-lead thin stream of water flowing
  • Seal gaps and cracks in doors and windows
  • Plug portable space heaters directly into the outlet

    • Numbers to Keep in Mind:

  • If you are experiencing a water main break on your street please call Cleveland Water 664-3060.
  • For a power outage you should contact Cleveland Public Power at 664-3156.
  • If you are experiencing street flooding or your basement is flooding please call Water Pollution Control at 664-2513.