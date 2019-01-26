Widespread snow developing Saturday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Flurries and scattered bursts of light snow around this evening with temperatures rising into the upper 20’s ahead of our next snow maker.

A clipper moves in tonight bringing snow for everyone. Widespread snow develops after 9 PM from west to east and continues overnight. 1-3″ expected by 7 AM Sunday morning.

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

It’s the weekend, so you may need some extra time heading out to Sunday services…There will be snow covered roads.

More accumulating snow with as the arctic front approaches Monday Night. A wintry mix on the onset will switch over to by daybreak. Then…. get ready for an arctic outbreak!

Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday that by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy. Dangerous wind chills of 25 BELOW possible. Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.