‘We’ve asked. We’ve begged. We’ve pleaded’: North Ridgeville police release video highlighting importance of stopping for school buses

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – The law states drivers have to stop for school buses when they put out their stop signs to get kids safely on and off the bus.

Police in North Ridgeville are frustrated with people ignoring the law and putting kids at risk.

One of the latest incidents was caught on camera.

“We’ve asked. We’ve begged. We’ve pleaded. We’ve written tickets. We’ve posted on Facebook. We’ve put cameras on buses. We’ve gone to the media. Help us out here. What can we do to get the word out that you have to stop for school buses on Center Ridge?” their Facebook post states.

“Luckily they only hit each other and not a child, but this is exactly how it happens. One car stops, one car swerves, and we’ve got a tragedy,” the post continues.

North Ridgeville reports both drivers were cited for failing to stop for a school bus.

“Once again, if you are on a roadway with less than four lanes, you have to stop. Period. Four or more lanes? You have to stop if you’re going the same direction,” the post continues.

“I can’t believe we are still talking about this.”