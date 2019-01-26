× Suspected thieves strike at three Planet Fitness locations in the area, authorities say

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Wadsworth Police Department is investigating after multiple cars were broken into at Planet Fitness.

According to detectives, the suspects bashed out the windows of the vehicles between 11:15 p.m. and midnight on January 21.

Some valuables were taken, including money and credit cards.

Detectives believe the same suspects were involved in similar thefts in Copley and Brunswick on the same night.

They are now working with those departments to exchange information.