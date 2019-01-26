South Carolina officer caught on dash cam having hilarious conversation with sheep

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — As a police officer, you’re trained to expect the unexpected and sometimes that includes dealing with some unusual characters.

Earlier this week, Officer Ghi from the Summerville Police Department got to experience that first hand when he came across a wandering sheep.

He could’ve very easily corralled the animal and stood quietly with her until animal control showed up but instead he decided to strike up a conversation.

His chat, which was caught on dash cam and shared with WCIV, is bringing big laughs to everyone who sees the video.

At one point he tells her, “I am going to take you to greener pastures” to which she replies with a loud “bahhh.” He then asks if she’s ever had clover honey or clover tea.

After a couple of minutes, animal control arrives and he jokes with the employee that “this is not how I pictured my Tuesday going at all.” The employee said back, “that makes the two of us!”