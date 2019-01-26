Snow spreading east overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND— A clipper has moved in bringing snow for everyone. Widespread snow will continue overnight. 1-3″ expected by 7 a.m. Sunday morning. You may need some extra time heading out to Sunday services as there will be snow-covered roads.

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

More accumulating snow as the arctic front approaches Monday night. A wintry mix on the onset will switch over by daybreak. Then…. get ready for an arctic outbreak!

Temperatures take a tumble Tuesday and by Wednesday we will be challenged to reach zero with several standing record low maximums and minimums in jeopardy. Dangerous wind chills of 25 BELOW possible. Be prepared and stay warm and safe.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.