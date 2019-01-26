Snow in the forecast the next 4 days, followed by eye-watering cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Many people woke up to an inch or two of fluffy snow overnight. More chances for scattered snow this afternoon.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Ashtabula County until 1 p.m. Snow could make travel difficult there.

There is also a flood warning in effect for Coshocton, Holmes, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. That lasts through Monday evening as several rivers are at flood stage.

You can get the latest updates on those warnings here.

After 10 p.m. there will be widespread snow across Northeast Ohio, with lake effect snow when the sun comes up Sunday.

Another chance for accumulating snow with as the arctic front approaches Monday-Tuesday. Then… get ready for an arctic outbreak! We will be challenged to reach zero on Wednesday with several standing record low maximums and minimums challenged:

The forecast winds aloft chart for next Wednesday is down-right intimidating:

It has been some time since we have seen air as cold as what we will experience by mid-week, next week:

When does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February.