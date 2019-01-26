Saturday road check: Crews work to clear overnight snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Many people got an inch or two of fluffy snow overnight.

Road crews were hard at work while many of us were sleeping to get things clear ahead of the next rounds of snow.

As of 5:30am, we have 684 crews out across the state plowing and treating roadways. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/zk3FKRswpv — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 26, 2019

There are several trouble spots ODOT is keeping an eye on because of road and weather conditions.

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 45 @ Rock Creek

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

IR 90 @ PA state line

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 480 @ SR 10

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line

IR 71 @ CR 40 Ryan Rd

IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve

SR 30 @ Harmony Lake

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd