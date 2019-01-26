Saturday road check: Crews work to clear overnight snow

Posted 7:46 am, January 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, January 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Many people got an inch or two of fluffy snow overnight.

Road crews were hard at work while many of us were sleeping to get things clear ahead of the next rounds of snow.

There are several trouble spots ODOT is keeping an eye on because of road and weather conditions.

  • SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
  • SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
  • SR 45 @ Rock Creek
  • SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
  • IR 90 @ PA state line
  • IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
  • IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
  • IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
  • IR 271 @ Medina Line Road
  • IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
  • IR 480 @ SR 10
  • IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
  • SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir
  • IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line
  • IR 71 @ CR 40 Ryan Rd
  • IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve
  • SR 30 @ Harmony Lake
  • IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit
  • SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd
    • Related stories