Saturday road check: Crews work to clear overnight snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Many people got an inch or two of fluffy snow overnight.
Road crews were hard at work while many of us were sleeping to get things clear ahead of the next rounds of snow.
There are several trouble spots ODOT is keeping an eye on because of road and weather conditions.
SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
SR 45 @ Rock Creek
SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
IR 90 @ PA state line
IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd
IR 271 @ Medina Line Road
IR 71 @ Drake Rd.
IR 480 @ SR 10
IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave
SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir
IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line
IR 71 @ CR 40 Ryan Rd
IR 71 @ TR 245 Camp Road curve
SR 30 @ Harmony Lake
IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit
SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd
