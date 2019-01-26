Police Rescue 20-Month-Old Child Stuck In Toy

Fort Lee, New Jersey – Police made a unique rescue in New Jersey after a child got stuck in a peculiar place.

The Fort Lee Police Department posted several pictures on Facebook after they were called out to a home on Tuesday to help free 20-month-old Luca, who was stuck in one of his toys.

“It’s kind of comical if you think about the situation,” his mom, Soona Choe, told CBS2. “He got in, got wedged in, and he couldn’t get out.”

The toy is designed to help teach about shapes but somehow, the child climbed inside and wedged his legs and knees inside.

His mother was unable to get him out. That’s when she knew she had to call in the cavalry.

“When I got there his expression was just priceless, he had this face on like ‘yeah, I did it’. It was pretty cute,” Sergeant Rick Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the jaws of life were on the way to the home, but they didn’t wind up needing them.

The toy didn’t have regular screws, so he had to forcefully break it open to free the child. He wound up using his own strength and before he knew it, Luca was finally free in the arms of his hero.

“I was like thank goodness, I was so happy,” Choe said.

Soona says she plans to keep the toy and someday show the picture to Luca to remind him of that time he got stuck in a toy.