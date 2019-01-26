× Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck in Stark County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck Saturday afternoon.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Route 183, just south of Salem Church Street NE in Washington Township, around 4:30 to respond to a fatal crash.

Officials say the crash involved a pedestrian and a semi-truck.

Neither the driver nor the victim’s name has been released at this time. Identification is pending family notification.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, (330) 430-3800.

FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.