Ohio counties declaring snow emergencies as snow spreads east

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As a clipper moves in Saturday night expected to bring snow to everyone, counties in northeast Ohio begin to issue snow emergencies.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say widespread snow is developing from west to east and continuing overnight.

When road conditions turn dangerous, sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio will issue snow emergencies and temporarily close roads.

The following counties have issued snow emergencies:

Level 1

Erie County

Richland County

Logan, Ohio has also issued a special weather statement. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate overnight. Officials advise those “traveling tonight, to use extra caution. Roads will become snow covered until treated and visibility will be reduced at times. Temperatures will fall into the teens to mid 20s after the snow ends, so slick areas may persist into the morning.”

Here is what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.