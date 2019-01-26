Oberlin Police: Phone scammers pretending to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, offering $250K prize

OBERLIN, Ohio — A local police department is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to Oberlin Police Department’s Facebook post, an Oberlin resident reported that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearing House.

The scammer, claiming to be someone named “Goldberg,” reportedly told the resident that he had won $250,000.

Goldberg instructed the resident to meet “Satara Humphrey” at the Oberlin Walmart. Humphrey would then help the resident send a $499 wire transfer to Jamaica to cover the taxes on his winnings.

Oberlin police remind residents that Publisher’s Clearing House headquarters is not located in Jamaica and that “this is a scam.”

The resident told police that Goldberg called from a phone number listed as (216) 750-3954.

Police say that if you receive a similar call to this, do not release your social security number, credit card numbers or any other personal information.

More phone scams, here.