Northeast Ohio braces for next week’s extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—It’s the calm before the extreme cold in northeast Ohio. Sub-zero temperatures are expected by mid-week, but residents and the city of Cleveland officials are already in preparation mode.

Officials are warning people to keep any space heaters away from walls or flammable materials.

On Saturday, 22 recreational centers were already set up as shelters for people who needed to stay warm, as temperatures were already below freezing.

Meanwhile, crews from the city of Cleveland will be on the roads over the weekend.

“We have put crews on all three shifts this weekend to make sure to take care of hills and bridges,” said Mike Cox, Cleveland’s Director of Public Works.

The City of Cleveland has issued an extreme cold weather advisory due to the upcoming arctic blast.

Several people spent some time at Public Square downtown before it is unbearable to be outside.

“My toes are frozen I can’t feel my thighs it’s cold out here,” said Ryan Forts.

More tips safety tips for extreme cold, here.