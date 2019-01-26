‘No veteran should be buried alone’: Texas cemetery asks public to attend Air Force veteran’s funeral

KILLEEN, Texas — A Texas cemetery has asked the public to attend the funeral of an Air Force veteran after it appeared that no one was expected to attend.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery made the request Thursday, on Facebook.

“We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied United States Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. If you have the opportunity, please come out and attend. We do NOT leave Veterans behind,” the post read.

According to Fox News, the cemetery does not know where the man’s family is and does not want him to be buried alone. If no next of kin attends the ceremony, an on-site representative from the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Walker’s behalf.

Social media users are reportedly planning to meet at a local restaurant before attending the funeral.

Luis Rodriguez, a member of Wind Therapy Freedom Riders told KVUE that he is encouraging the public to attend Walker’s funeral.

“Let’s show our respects to an American Veteran,” Rodriguez told the news outlet, “No veteran should be buried alone.”

Walker reportedly served in the Air Force from September 1964 until September 1968.