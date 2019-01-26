Medical marijuana expo held to help, educate those interested in Ohio’s cannabis industry, organizers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- People had a chance to learn about a new, expanding industry in Ohio Saturday - the industry that is starting to grow, since Ohio legalized medical marijuana.

Two Clevelanders, Donnie Burton and Larry Lemons, with experience in the marijuana business elsewhere hosted Saturday's expo at Social-at-Loft in Cleveland.

The purpose of the event was to share information for those interested in investing, working, or advocating in the business of cannabis successfully in the Ohio market.

The event helped people network, learn about the legal marijuana industry, and make decisions about whether they may want to take the initiative and get into the business themselves.

The expo also attracted people who thought they may benefit from having a legalized medical marijuana industry.

The organizers said they hope to bring people together and promote improving patients' health.

Some chronic pain sufferers have indicated they hope medical marijuana may be something that may help them avoid taking opiates for their conditions.

