Kansas City Zoo names otter pups after Star Wars trio and receives Mark Hamill’s approval

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – May the force be with zookeepers in Kansas City, who have their hands full with some new baby otter pups.

They’re named after a very famous trio: Luke, Han and Leia.

The pups were born in October, but made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo Friday.

These otters even got the attention of none other than Hamill himself – and the Star Wars Twitter page.

That trio is in for plenty of adventure. We have a good feeling about it. https://t.co/tQqXzCoNZ5 — Star Wars (@starwars) January 25, 2019

“Remember…the Force will be with you, always.”