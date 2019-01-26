Kansas City Zoo names otter pups after Star Wars trio and receives Mark Hamill’s approval

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – May the force be with zookeepers in Kansas City, who have their hands full with some new baby otter pups.
They’re named after a very famous trio: Luke, Han and Leia.
View this post on Instagram
May the force be with us! Han, Luke and Leia made their public debut today. These young Asian small-clawed otters join siblings Connor, Clover and Otis along with mom Cai and dad Ian on exhibit in Tropics. They still have a lot of swim lessons ahead to master their abilities!
The pups were born in October, but made their public debut at the Kansas City Zoo Friday.
View this post on Instagram
It’s three times the cuteness in our otter nest box! Three adorable Asian small-clawed otter babies were born on October 20; it’s two boys and a girl for mom Cai and dad Ian. We wanted to name this trio after another famous trio with two boys and a girl. Facebook fans suggested names and our Zookeepers made the final decision to name the baby otters after three main characters from the Star Wars franchise, Han, Luke, and Leia. These new additions join older brother Otis, born last year, and twins Conner and Clover, born this past March 18. They are currently behind the scenes in one of their cozy dens. Although they won’t be on exhibit for a while, you can watch them on our Otter Cam which shows the action live from the family nest box.
These otters even got the attention of none other than Hamill himself – and the Star Wars Twitter page.
“Remember…the Force will be with you, always.”