K9 shot and killed in pursuit of suspect

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement knows no traffic stop is routine.

In a traffic stop attempt in Karnes, Texas, police say the driver kept going.

The pursuit crossed multiple counties, and ended when the suspect got out of this car and started firing, according to law enforcement.

Deputies released K9 Chucky after the suspect.

Police say the suspect shot and killed the dog.

The Bexar County Sheriff says the dog was able to bite the suspect before he was shot.

The suspect is in critical condition.

“Chucky went out doing what he was brought here to do … to save lives,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said the deputy who handles the K9 was coming to terms about how he was going to tell his family that Chucky wasn’t going to come home.

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he’ll face several charges including attempted capital murder, deadly conduct and evading arrest.

K9 Chucky was with the department for 5 years.