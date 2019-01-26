× I-TEAM: Ohio state trooper under investigation, placed on leave

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on leave under investigation.

The trooper works out of the Lorain Post.

We’ve learned an internal review is looking at the possibility that the trooper made traffic stops and later claimed he had written tickets when he had not.

There’s no indication that anyone received a ticket who shouldn’t have been cited.

Lt. Rob Sellers issued a statement saying only, the trooper “ has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Patrol.”

The Patrol says administrative leave is paid leave.

The internal inquiry has just begun.