Family of Alianna DeFreeze marks two years since her murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The family of a Cleveland teen who was kidnapped and murdered is marking two years since her death.

14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was abducted on her way to school in January of 2017. She was last seen getting off an RTA bus and walking near 93rd and Kinsman in Cleveland.

After searching through a snowstorm, Cleveland police officers found her body three days later in a home on Fuller Avenue.

The suspect, Christopher Whitaker, was convicted of 10 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping in Alianna’s case. He is currently sitting on death row.

Alianna’s family is holding a service at Lake View Cemetery Saturday.

