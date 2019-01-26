Family brings dog rescued during house fire to Olmsted Township fire station to say thank you

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The owners of a dog rescued by the Olmsted Township Fire Department stopped by the station to thank the firefighters for their hard work.

According to the Olmsted Township Fire Department’s Facebook post, fire crews have responded to several house fires in the past few days.

At one of these fires Lt. Dahlhausen and his crew rescued Timmy, a 4-year-old Sheltie. Timmy was reportedly removed from the blaze during the primary search of the home.

Saturday, Timmy’s owners brought him to the station to thank the crew for saving his life.

Olmsted Township fire reminds citizens to, for your safety, please make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house and a home escape plan in case of an emergency.