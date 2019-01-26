Cuyahoga Valley National Park workers ‘happy to be back,’ reopening facilities

PENINSULA, Ohio — Officials at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park say they are happy to be back at work following the temporary end to the partial government shutdown.

During the shutdown, Cuyahoga Valley and other national parks remained open but with limited services. At Cuyahoga Valley there were no visitor services. That included public information, restrooms, trash collection, facilities maintenance and parking lot snow plowing.

Additionally, all National Park Service programs had been cancelled. And, emergency and rescue services were limited.

Saturday, the park announced on Twitter that workers “are happy to be back at work opening restrooms and facilities throughout the weekend.”

Currently the trails are open, however they are snowy.

The Boston Store VC is expected to reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

