Break me off a piece of that! New KitKat Drumsticks available in grocery stores

ARLINGTON, Va. — Break me off a piece of that KitKat ice cream cone?

That’s right KitKat lovers, Nestlé is combining your beloved candy and an American favorite ice cream treat, the Drumstick, to create a new delicacy — the KitKat Drumstick, according to People.

The cones are similar to traditional Drumstick treats, except KitKat pieces are reportedly mixed in with the chocolate shell.

“This ice cream is slightly thicker in consistency compared to a classic Drumstick cone and is a tad sweeter,” an Instagram blogger told People.

The KitKat Drumsticks also feature the traditional Drumstick fudge center and “chocolate-y nugget” at the bottom of each cone, reportedly.

The product is currently available at Kroger grocery stores.

However, if you aren’t near a Kroger, People has a DIY recipe for making your own KitKat Drumsticks on their website, here.

