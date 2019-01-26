Authorities say shooting in Louisiana leaves five people dead; gunman still at large

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a shooting in Louisiana has left five people dead and the gunman is still at large.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that detectives are searching for Dakota Theriot, 21, who is allegedly responsible for a shooting spree across two neighboring parishes located about 70 miles outside of New Orleans.

Around 9 a.m. deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office went to a trailer park to investigate a homicide. There they found three people had been killed in a shooting.

The victims have been identified as Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20.

“We do not believe the suspect to be in Livingston Parish at this time. We are working in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as we believe our case is connected to a homicide investigation in that parish. Our investigation is ongoing,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said on Facebook.

Shortly afterwards, officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were also called to investigate a shooting in which Theriot is the suspect.

The victims in the second shooting have been identified as Elizabeth Theriot, 50, and her husband, Keith Theriot, 50.

Detectives in Ascension Parish say Theriot is wanted for two counts first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans, authorities in Ascension Parish confirmed that Elizabeth and Keith are the parents of the accused gunman.

Authorities reportedly believe these shootings are connected.

Authorities in Livingston say Theriot is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He was seen driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge Pick-Up truck with Louisiana license plate #C583809. The sheriff’s office has shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. More infromation will be provided as it becomes available.