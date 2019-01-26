Akron Zoo holding job fair to hire seasonal employees

AKRON, Ohio — Do you love animals? Are you looking for a job? Well, the Akron Zoo is hosting a job fair and looking to hire new talent.

According to their website, the zoo is holding their Seasonal Job Fair next weekend, Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The zoo has open seasonal positions in guest services (admissions, birthdays, concessions, gift shop and guest experiences) as well as other departments.

At the job fair applicants reportedly apply for the position of their choice and interview for the position at that time.

Applicants can also learn more about open positions in education, groundskeeping and on custodial teams. You can apply for those positions next weekend, however on-site interviews for those positions will not take place then.

All jobs begin April 1 and run through December 31.

Applicants must be 18 years or older. The Akron Zoo is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

The zoo also offers employee benefits that include a 10% off gift shop discount, 40% food purchases while working, flexible scheduling and “the chance to make a real-world difference.”

You can learn more about employment opportunities on the Akron Zoo’s website, here.

More on the Akron Zoo, here.