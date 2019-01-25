Weather: Cold front bringing bitter wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front moved in overnight bringing another chance of snow and much colder temperatures once again.

The snow is more scattered than widespread. Little to no accumulation is expected. That cold front will open the flood gates to an arctic plunge. Highs will struggle to reach the mid teens. When factoring the wind, it’ll feel more like 5 to 10 below much of the day and even colder initially in the morning. Frigid wind chills are expected this morning dropping as low as -15° Stay tuned for more school closing and delays.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for our western and southwestern counties until 1 PM this afternoon. Subzero wind chill are expected to stick around all day. Stay warm!

On and off snow showers expected this weekend. Little to no accumulation expected. Get ready for an arctic outbreak! We won’t even reach zero middle of next week.

It has been some time since we have seen air as cold as what we will experience by mid-week, next week:

When does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February.