Virginia zoo welcomes septuplet cheetah cubs in rare birth

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven cheetah cubs have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo in a special type of birth.

According to the zoo’s blog, Vaila, a second-tme mother, gave birth to the septuplets on Nov. 30. A cheetah having seven cubs only happens one percent of the time.

Kalu is the father, who was born and raised at the zoo.

The blog says all seven cubs have had several check-ups and their first shots. Mom and babies aren’t on exhibit yet, but will be moved into the zoo area sometime in March.

The cheetah is Africa’s most endangered cat, according to the zoo, and the wild population has drastically declined from 100,000 to 7,000.

For more, click here.