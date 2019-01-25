× Two in custody after deadly shooting at Ashtabula gas station

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The Ashtabula Police Department continues to investigate a deadly shooting.

It happened at the Circle K on Main Avenue and West 58th Street at about 8:30 p.m. Police said one person was shot and died at the scene.

Two people are in custody, but police said they don’t believe either one is the shooter.

Investigators said they interviewed the suspect shortly after the shooting. That person is not in custody and police said they do not feel the individual poses a threat to the community.