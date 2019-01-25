PARMA, Ohio– There were two flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County last week.

The fatalities occurred between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

That brings the total for flu season, which peaks between December and February, to four deaths. The other two happened in December.

Details about the patients were not released.

The board of health said there have been more than 300 flu-related hospitalizations in the county during this year’s season.

Overall, flu activity in Cuyahoga County is considered low.