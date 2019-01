Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- A section of I-90 is closed in Mentor following an early morning crash.

The west bound lanes of the highway are closed from Rt. 615 to Rt. 306.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. and involved a UPS semi and SUV.

The SUV went off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The semi had front end damage.

A Fox 8 News crew saw several ambulances leave the scene, but information on victims has not been released.