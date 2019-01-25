× Suspected thief busted by police after confessing crime to ride share driver

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A ride share driver didn’t think twice about calling police after his passenger made a startling confession during their conversation.

According to Westlake police, he had picked up the woman at the Hyatt Hotel at Crocker Park around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

He told officers that as they were talking in the car she had mentioned that she had “robbed the sh** out of somebody.”

He also noticed that she had a bag full of items with her, including a laptop.

Thanks to the information provided by the driver, officers were able to track her down and arrest her.

Police said that a man at the hotel she was at had reported missing items from his room that same day.

Charges are now pending for the suspect.